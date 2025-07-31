Adani's Real Estate Ambitions: A Billionaire's Rise Amidst Wealth Shifts

In a dynamic shift in India's real estate sector, Gautam Adani, known for his ambitious projects such as the Dharavi redevelopment, has seen his wealth dip by 7% to Rs 52,320 crore as of June 2025, according to a new report. Despite the decline, Adani remains a formidable contender, securing the third spot among India's realty tycoons.

Currently, Rajiv Singh of DLF tops the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 list with a wealth of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, followed by BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha at Rs 92,340 crore. However, Adani's ambition and strategic investments indicate potential to surpass DLF in the next five years, noted experts from Hurun Research.

Other players in the sector have also seen varied fortunes, with Raja Bagmane and Atul Ruia experiencing significant wealth increases. Despite a general slowdown, with a collective 14% growth in company valuations this year, the industry remains vibrant, driven by both emerging and established names.

(With inputs from agencies.)