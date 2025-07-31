Left Menu

Adani's Real Estate Ambitions: A Billionaire's Rise Amidst Wealth Shifts

Gautam Adani's wealth in the realty sector has fallen by 7% to Rs 52,320 crore as of June 2025, making him the third wealthiest in the sector. Despite the decline, Adani is poised to become the wealthiest realty individual in the next five years, amid stiff competition from current leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:07 IST
Adani's Real Estate Ambitions: A Billionaire's Rise Amidst Wealth Shifts
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic shift in India's real estate sector, Gautam Adani, known for his ambitious projects such as the Dharavi redevelopment, has seen his wealth dip by 7% to Rs 52,320 crore as of June 2025, according to a new report. Despite the decline, Adani remains a formidable contender, securing the third spot among India's realty tycoons.

Currently, Rajiv Singh of DLF tops the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 list with a wealth of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, followed by BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha at Rs 92,340 crore. However, Adani's ambition and strategic investments indicate potential to surpass DLF in the next five years, noted experts from Hurun Research.

Other players in the sector have also seen varied fortunes, with Raja Bagmane and Atul Ruia experiencing significant wealth increases. Despite a general slowdown, with a collective 14% growth in company valuations this year, the industry remains vibrant, driven by both emerging and established names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025