Left Menu

Boosting Cooperative Growth: Rs 2,000 Crore Aid to NCDC Approved

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 2,000 crore grant-in-aid to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for four years, enabling it to mobilise additional funds for lending. This move is expected to benefit 2.9 crore cooperative members across various sectors, enhancing their financial capacity and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:11 IST
Boosting Cooperative Growth: Rs 2,000 Crore Aid to NCDC Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a central sector scheme for 'Grant in aid to NCDC' with a financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for four years, starting from 2025-26. This decision is aimed at supporting the cooperative sector in mobilising funds for lending purposes.

The financial boost is anticipated to enable the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to mobilise Rs 20,000 crore in funds, providing significant developments for 13,288 cooperative societies. The scheme, which displays the government's commitment to enhancing the cooperative ecosystem, was announced by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

NCDC will distribute these funds strategically to support new projects, expansion of existing plants, and address working capital needs. The statement emphasized that the funding would create income-generating assets and provide cooperatives with crucial liquidity support. This initiative underlines the government's support for over 8.25 lakh cooperatives in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025