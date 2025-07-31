Nikhil Ravishankar to Steer Air New Zealand as CEO
India-origin Nikhil Ravishankar will take over as CEO of Air New Zealand from October 2025. Previously the Chief Digital Officer, he has significantly contributed to the airline's technological advancements. Air New Zealand is exploring a direct service to India with Air India from 2028 onwards.
Nikhil Ravishankar, hailing from India, is poised to assume the role of CEO at Air New Zealand, effective October 2025. Following his successful tenure as Chief Digital Officer, he is celebrated for strengthening the carrier's technological infrastructure and enhancing customer engagement.
This five-year stint at Air New Zealand has been marked by notable innovation under his guidance, further solidifying his expertise in the aviation industry. Before his airline career, Ravishankar held pivotal roles as Chief Digital Officer at Vector and Managing Director at Accenture.
Looking ahead, Air New Zealand intends to expand its reach by exploring a direct flight service to India with a partnership with Air India, carrying out a codeshare arrangement. This development not only aims to enhance connectivity between India and New Zealand but also underscores a strategic growth effort by both airlines.
