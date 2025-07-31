BEST Halts Electric Fleet Due to Missing Certifications
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has halted its leased electric car operations due to the absence of valid fitness certificates and insurance. With 140 Tata Xpres-T EVs off the road, the situation underscores compliance requirements under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for commercial fleet operations.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has suspended operations of its leased fleet of electric cars. This decision follows the discovery that these vehicles were being used without valid fitness certificates and insurance policies.
Confirming the move, BEST spokesperson Sudas Samant stated the fleet was grounded to ensure compliance with mandatory legal requirements. Fitness certificates and insurance are crucial for the operation of all commercial vehicles, including electric ones, as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The fleet, consisting of 140 Tata Xpres-T EVs leased from Sargo Overseas Private Limited, will remain off the road until these documents are procured. The leased vehicles were intended for a 15-year service, with required biannual renewals of certifications.
