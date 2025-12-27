Alleged Beef Transport Leads to Motorcycle Mishap and Injuries

An 11-year-old girl was injured in a motorcycle mishap after two men halted the vehicle she was on, suspecting it was transporting beef unlawfully, police reported Saturday.

The incident took place on Malali-Naralapadavu Road, Bajpe, when Abdul Sattar Mullarpattna and his daughter were allegedly stopped without cause, causing their vehicle to lose balance.

Local residents rushed the girl to a hospital, where she is in stable condition. The police are probing all aspects, including the legalities of the beef transport, while pursuing the absconded father for a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)