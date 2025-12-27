Left Menu

Alleged Beef Transport Leads to Motorcycle Mishap and Injuries

An 11-year-old girl suffered burns after her and her father's motorcycle was stopped by two men on suspicion of illegal beef transport in Bajpe, India. Preliminary reports indicate 19 kg of beef was involved. The police continue to investigate, with a case registered at Bajpe station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was injured in a motorcycle mishap after two men halted the vehicle she was on, suspecting it was transporting beef unlawfully, police reported Saturday.

The incident took place on Malali-Naralapadavu Road, Bajpe, when Abdul Sattar Mullarpattna and his daughter were allegedly stopped without cause, causing their vehicle to lose balance.

Local residents rushed the girl to a hospital, where she is in stable condition. The police are probing all aspects, including the legalities of the beef transport, while pursuing the absconded father for a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

