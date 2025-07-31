Sundram Fasteners Ltd Reports Strong Q1 Performance Amid Economic Challenges
Sundram Fasteners Ltd, an auto-component manufacturer, posted a consolidated profit of Rs 147.94 crore for April-June 2025, slightly up from the previous year's Rs 142.69 crore. Despite global challenges, Managing Director Arathi Krishna remains confident in the company's growth, both domestically and internationally.
Sundram Fasteners Ltd, renowned for auto components, has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 147.94 crore in the April-June 2025 quarter, marking a slight increase from the Rs 142.69 crore profit in the same period last year.
Managing Director Arathi Krishna expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting the company's operational strength and resilience. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 1,553.19 crore, underscored by robust domestic demand.
Despite export challenges due to global economic conditions, Krishna is optimistic about future growth, emphasizing ongoing investment in innovation and capacity expansion. Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 71.48 crore.
