Left Menu

BHEL Shares Plummet as Losses Widen

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares fell nearly 5% after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 455.50 crore in the June quarter, due to increased expenses. Compared to the previous year, the company's expenses rose while income saw a slight uptick, impacting market valuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:44 IST
BHEL Shares Plummet as Losses Widen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a state-owned enterprise, saw a significant drop of nearly 5% following the company's announcement of a widened consolidated net loss of Rs 455.50 crore for the June quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 227.80 on the BSE after a 4.94% drop, reaching a day's low at Rs 222.50. Similarly, on the NSE, the shares fell by 4.85% to settle at Rs 228.18.

BHEL attributed the increased loss to rising expenses, compared to a Rs 211.40 crore loss the previous year. The market valuation suffered a substantial decline of Rs 4,126.24 crore, closing at Rs 79,321.40 crore, although total income saw a slight increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025