BHEL Shares Plummet as Losses Widen
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares fell nearly 5% after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 455.50 crore in the June quarter, due to increased expenses. Compared to the previous year, the company's expenses rose while income saw a slight uptick, impacting market valuation.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a state-owned enterprise, saw a significant drop of nearly 5% following the company's announcement of a widened consolidated net loss of Rs 455.50 crore for the June quarter.
The stock closed at Rs 227.80 on the BSE after a 4.94% drop, reaching a day's low at Rs 222.50. Similarly, on the NSE, the shares fell by 4.85% to settle at Rs 228.18.
BHEL attributed the increased loss to rising expenses, compared to a Rs 211.40 crore loss the previous year. The market valuation suffered a substantial decline of Rs 4,126.24 crore, closing at Rs 79,321.40 crore, although total income saw a slight increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BHEL
- shares
- stock market
- JUNE net loss
- consolidated loss
- financial report
- expenses
- income
- BSE
- NSE