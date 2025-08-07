Left Menu

Renee Cosmetics: Fueling Growth with Fresh Investment

Renee Cosmetics has raised $30 million in a new funding round, reaching a valuation of $200 million. The Mumbai-based beauty brand aims to expand its product range, enhance its presence across major cities, and boost technological and marketing initiatives. They target a revenue doubling to Rs 1,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:01 IST
Renee Cosmetics, a Mumbai-based beauty brand, announced on Thursday it secured $30 million in its latest funding round. The fresh capital elevates the company's valuation to $200 million.

The funding round was spearheaded by Playbook, with participation from Midas, combining primary and secondary investments. Renee Cosmetics aims to utilize the funds to expand its product portfolio and enhance its omnichannel presence across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Additionally, investments will be directed towards technology and brand-building initiatives.

Co-founder Ashutosh Valani highlighted that the new capital will enable Renee Cosmetics to scale marketing efforts, optimize consumer acquisition costs, and improve conversion rates on both direct-to-consumer and marketplace platforms. Currently achieving an annual revenue run rate of Rs 500 crore, the company aims to double this to Rs 1,000 crore within two years. Playbook's Vikas Choudhary emphasized the growing demand for authenticity and innovation among young consumers, noting Renée's leadership in Tier 2+ markets.

