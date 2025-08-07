Bank of England's Cautious Rate Cut Strategy

The Bank of England has implemented a cautious interest rate cut, bringing rates down to 4% from 4.25% after a closely contested vote. Governor Andrew Bailey underscores that restraint is necessary to prevent reducing rates too swiftly or excessively.

In a recent press conference, Bailey reiterated the significance of a measured approach in managing interest rates. Amidst this, he expressed confidence that recent inflation upticks would be transient.

Bailey anticipates that the recent rise in headline inflation will not be a lasting issue, further justifying the bank's restrained monetary policy response.