Iran's Unrest: Protests Over Inflation Lead to Deadly Clashes

At least 16 individuals have lost their lives in Iran following a week marked by significant unrest, according to rights groups. The protests, fueled by mounting inflation, have spurred violent encounters between demonstrators and security forces.

The protests represent the largest wave of dissent in three years, surfacing at a time when Iran's economy is faltering and international tensions are mounting. Although smaller than previous instances, the latest protests highlight the fragile state of the nation.

The protests first erupted among bazaar traders and shopkeepers, spreading rapidly to university campuses and provincial cities. As inflation remains above 36% since March, the rial's value has plummeted, affecting citizens nationwide. Efforts to manage the protests oscillate between economic dialogue and forceful suppression.