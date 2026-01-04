Iran's Unrest: Protests Over Inflation Lead to Deadly Clashes
At least 16 people have died in Iran following a week of protests over soaring inflation. The unrest, spreading nationwide and involving violent clashes, comes amid a weakened economy and mounting international pressure. Iranian leaders vow not to yield as protests become the largest in three years.
At least 16 individuals have lost their lives in Iran following a week marked by significant unrest, according to rights groups. The protests, fueled by mounting inflation, have spurred violent encounters between demonstrators and security forces.
The protests represent the largest wave of dissent in three years, surfacing at a time when Iran's economy is faltering and international tensions are mounting. Although smaller than previous instances, the latest protests highlight the fragile state of the nation.
The protests first erupted among bazaar traders and shopkeepers, spreading rapidly to university campuses and provincial cities. As inflation remains above 36% since March, the rial's value has plummeted, affecting citizens nationwide. Efforts to manage the protests oscillate between economic dialogue and forceful suppression.
ALSO READ
Kerala Science Congress 2026: Fostering Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration
Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy
MP CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following deaths due to water contamination: officials.
Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model
Nuclear Future: Powering India's AI Economy and Railways