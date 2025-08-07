Pound Surges as UK Faces Unprecedented BoE Division Amid Rate Cuts

The British pound experienced an upswing as UK stocks and bonds saw declines following the Bank of England's anticipated interest rate cut. Concerns over inflation created an unprecedented split among policymakers, as four out of nine voted to keep rates on hold.

This historic division within the Monetary Policy Committee highlighted a shift towards prioritizing inflation control, surprising investors who had bet on further rate reductions. The pound gained up to 0.6% during the session, suggesting recalibrated expectations among traders.

Yields on UK government bonds climbed as the market reassessed the potential scope of future rate cuts. With significant economic indicators in flux, analysts forecast cautious moves by the BoE in the coming meetings, as uncertainty and differing viewpoints among policymakers continue to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)