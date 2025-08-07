Bank of England's Calculated Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England has reduced interest rates from 4.25% to 4%, marking a strategic move amidst persistent inflationary pressures. Despite the cut, four out of nine policymakers were hesitant to alter borrowing costs further due to concerns about soaring inflation rates.

During a press conference, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted that domestic price and wage pressures have shown a decline recently. He noted, "The situation is more intricate than a mere rate adjustment." The central bank must, therefore, remain cautious in its approach to ensure inflation retreats to the 2% target.

Bailey acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding the future path of interest rates, admitting that while he believes the trend is downward, the precise course remains unpredictable. He reassured that fears of a recession did not influence his support for the rate cut, observing that global financial markets reveal similar trends.

