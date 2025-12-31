Left Menu

China's Economic Strategy: A Bold Move for 2025

President Xi Jinping announced that China will adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies to achieve approximately 5% economic growth by 2025, reaching a target of 140 trillion yuan. Xi highlighted plans for both qualitative improvement and quantitative growth during a New Year's gathering of top Communist Party officials.

Updated: 31-12-2025 10:55 IST
China is set to pursue more proactive macroeconomic policies in the coming year, as President Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday, according to sources from state media.

Xi revealed that the Chinese economy is projected to reach around 5% growth by 2025, totaling about 140 trillion yuan, equivalent to $20 trillion.

Speaking at a New Year's tea party attended by top Chinese Communist Party officials, Xi emphasized the nation's commitment to enhancing qualitative improvements while ensuring reasonable quantitative growth in the economy.

