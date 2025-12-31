China's Economic Strategy: A Bold Move for 2025

China is set to pursue more proactive macroeconomic policies in the coming year, as President Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday, according to sources from state media.

Xi revealed that the Chinese economy is projected to reach around 5% growth by 2025, totaling about 140 trillion yuan, equivalent to $20 trillion.

Speaking at a New Year's tea party attended by top Chinese Communist Party officials, Xi emphasized the nation's commitment to enhancing qualitative improvements while ensuring reasonable quantitative growth in the economy.

