GCPL Maintains Resilience Amid Global Headwinds

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd reported a marginal decline in profit due to increased raw material costs and challenges in Indonesia. Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 3,661.86 crore. India showed strong growth, while Africa, US, and Middle East saw a surge in organic sales. A moderated improvement is expected in H2FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:43 IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) experienced a slight decrease in profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, with profit after tax at Rs 452.45 crore. This decline is primarily attributed to rising raw material costs and difficulties in the Indonesian market.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,661.86 crore compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 3,331.58 crore. Overall expenses increased, with significant hikes in raw material costs, amounting to Rs 1,480.31 crore for the quarter.

Exceptional items included a Rs 19.54 crore litigation settlement in Indonesia. An interim dividend of Rs 5 per share was declared. Strong growth was noted in India's home care segment and in Africa, US, and Middle East markets. CEO Sudhir Sitapati anticipates improvement in the latter half of FY26 with better EBITDA margins.

