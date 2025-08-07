GCPL Maintains Resilience Amid Global Headwinds

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) experienced a slight decrease in profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, with profit after tax at Rs 452.45 crore. This decline is primarily attributed to rising raw material costs and difficulties in the Indonesian market.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,661.86 crore compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 3,331.58 crore. Overall expenses increased, with significant hikes in raw material costs, amounting to Rs 1,480.31 crore for the quarter.

Exceptional items included a Rs 19.54 crore litigation settlement in Indonesia. An interim dividend of Rs 5 per share was declared. Strong growth was noted in India's home care segment and in Africa, US, and Middle East markets. CEO Sudhir Sitapati anticipates improvement in the latter half of FY26 with better EBITDA margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)