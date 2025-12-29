Indonesia's Ambitious Free School Meals Program Faces Challenges

Indonesia's ambitious free school meals program is aiming to reach 80 million recipients by April, according to food sector minister Zulkifli Hasan. Initially targeting 55 million by January, the scheme is behind schedule.

Promised by President Prabowo Subianto in 2024, the initiative seeks to distribute meals to 83 million school children and pregnant women. However, high costs and food safety issues have marred its implementation. Notably, over 11,000 children reported food poisoning since its January launch.

Originally set for full roll-out by 2025, the program's target was cut back to 70 million due to kitchen shortages. While no reasons were given for the latest reduction, the government allocated 171 trillion rupiah for 2023, with plans to double the budget in 2026.

