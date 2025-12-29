Spanish Family Missing After Boat Sinks Near Indonesia
A Spanish family of four is missing after their boat sank near Indonesia amid extreme weather. The vessel carried eleven people, and seven have been rescued. Rescue efforts continue for the missing family, as the incident occurred near the tourist area of Labuan Bajo.
A Spanish family of four is unaccounted for after their boat, carrying eleven individuals, sank due to extreme weather conditions off the Indonesian coast, officials from Spain and reports from Indonesian media stated on Saturday.
The remaining passengers, consisting of two more tourists from Spain, four crew members, and a tour guide, were successfully rescued on Friday, as reported by the state news agency Antara. The vessel overturned in waters reaching waves of up to three meters in the Padar Island Strait, a popular holiday destination near Labuan Bajo.
In response, Indonesian rescue teams have launched operations to locate the missing family, confirmed Spain's foreign ministry to Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
