Steel Exchange India Ventures Into Logistics
Steel Exchange India has signed an agreement with Vizag Profiles Logistics and Hind Terminals to explore developing a cargo terminal and logistics park in Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration aims to enhance logistics efficiency in Visakhapatnam and is part of SEIL's strategic expansion beyond steel manufacturing.
Steel Exchange India Ltd (SEIL) has announced a strategic collaboration with Vizag Profiles Logistics (VPL) and Hind Terminals (HTPL). The aim is to explore the development of a General Cargo Terminal (GCT) and a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Andhra Pradesh, near Visakhapatnam.
This collaboration seeks to improve logistics efficiency, reduce transit times, and provide scalable cargo solutions in the region. This marks SEIL's strategic move to expand its operations beyond steel manufacturing, strengthening its foothold in the infrastructure and logistics sectors.
As part of the Vizag Profiles Group, SEIL also operates an integrated steel plant in Vizianagaram. Recently, the company secured a significant contract worth Rs 210 crore from state-owned RINL for converting billets to TMT rebars, illustrating its ongoing growth in the industry.
