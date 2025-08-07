Steel Exchange India Ventures Into Logistics

Steel Exchange India Ltd (SEIL) has announced a strategic collaboration with Vizag Profiles Logistics (VPL) and Hind Terminals (HTPL). The aim is to explore the development of a General Cargo Terminal (GCT) and a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Andhra Pradesh, near Visakhapatnam.

This collaboration seeks to improve logistics efficiency, reduce transit times, and provide scalable cargo solutions in the region. This marks SEIL's strategic move to expand its operations beyond steel manufacturing, strengthening its foothold in the infrastructure and logistics sectors.

As part of the Vizag Profiles Group, SEIL also operates an integrated steel plant in Vizianagaram. Recently, the company secured a significant contract worth Rs 210 crore from state-owned RINL for converting billets to TMT rebars, illustrating its ongoing growth in the industry.