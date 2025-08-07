MapmyIndia Navigates into Zepto's Future with Strategic Investment

Home-grown digital navigation powerhouse MapmyIndia has secured a strategic investment in Zepto, a swift commerce firm, with the company's pre-money valuation pegged at USD 5.8 billion, according to MapmyIndia's top official.

Pre-money valuation is the estimated worth of an enterprise prior to securing new funding. MapmyIndia plans to inject around Rs 25 crore into Zepto for more than 75 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares, each valued at Rs 5, issued at Rs 33.25 per share.

Rakesh Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of MapmyIndia, stated that shares were acquired from a foreign investor. This strategic stake will enable Zepto to utilize MapmyIndia's navigation services. MapmyIndia will own a 0.0490% stake in Zepto, which has recorded over 100% revenue growth to Rs 4,454.52 crore in FY24, from Rs 2,024.4 crore in FY23.