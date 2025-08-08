Left Menu

DrStore Celebrates a Decade of Healthtech Innovation with AI-Driven Solutions

DrStore, a pioneering healthtech firm, marks its 10th anniversary by focusing on AI-driven innovations in chronic and metabolic health. With products like the Tracky CGM, DrStore aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery in India and globally, tackling lifestyle-related diseases with real-time, data-led solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:33 IST
DrStore turns 10: From India's first healthcare GPO to a MedTech innovator shaping the future of metabolic health. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where healthtech innovation is crucial, DrStore, a New Delhi-based company, celebrates its 10th anniversary by doubling down on AI-driven technological solutions. With a decade-long journey from a Group Purchasing Organization to a key medtech player, DrStore is transforming India's healthcare landscape.

DrStore's innovative spirit was spotlighted with the launch of Tracky CGM, India's pioneering Bluetooth-enabled continuous glucose monitor. This landmark product exemplifies DrStore's commitment to integrating AI for real-time metabolic insights, empowering both consumers and healthcare providers in making informed, data-driven decisions.

CEO Neeraj Katare emphasizes their strategic shift toward building intelligent infrastructure, with R&D focused on AI models that revolutionize clinical decision-making. Operating across 25,000 pincodes, DrStore is poised for global expansion, addressing rising lifestyle-related diseases through proactive, tech-enabled care models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

