DrStore Celebrates a Decade of Healthtech Innovation with AI-Driven Solutions

In an era where healthtech innovation is crucial, DrStore, a New Delhi-based company, celebrates its 10th anniversary by doubling down on AI-driven technological solutions. With a decade-long journey from a Group Purchasing Organization to a key medtech player, DrStore is transforming India's healthcare landscape.

DrStore's innovative spirit was spotlighted with the launch of Tracky CGM, India's pioneering Bluetooth-enabled continuous glucose monitor. This landmark product exemplifies DrStore's commitment to integrating AI for real-time metabolic insights, empowering both consumers and healthcare providers in making informed, data-driven decisions.

CEO Neeraj Katare emphasizes their strategic shift toward building intelligent infrastructure, with R&D focused on AI models that revolutionize clinical decision-making. Operating across 25,000 pincodes, DrStore is poised for global expansion, addressing rising lifestyle-related diseases through proactive, tech-enabled care models.

