Canada's Job Market Woes: Employment Slump Amid Tariff Challenges

Canada's economy lost 40,800 jobs in July, dropping employment rates to an eight-month low. Despite a steady unemployment rate of 6.9%, youth unemployment surged to 14.6%. Sectoral tariffs, notably by the U.S., impacted manufacturing, though transport saw gains. Wage growth offers some positive outlook amidst challenges.

Ottawa | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:01 IST
In a challenging turn for Canada's job market, the economy reported a loss of 40,800 jobs in July, as revealed in recent data by Statistics Canada. This decline has pushed the employment rate to a low reminiscent of early pandemic days. Permanent employees faced the brunt of this downturn.

Despite the steady unemployment rate at 6.9%, young workers aged 15 to 24 encountered significant hurdles, with their unemployment rate climbing to an alarming 14.6%. Analysts had anticipated modest job growth and a slight rise in the unemployment rate, underscoring the month's unexpected outcomes.

Sectoral tariffs, notably from the United States on steel, aluminum, and auto industries, have been cited as contributors to the economic strain. While transport and warehousing sectors witnessed a rise in employment, substantial job losses in information, culture, and construction sectors marked a challenging month for Canada's labor market landscape.

