Left Menu

Swiss Industries on Edge: Tariffs Stir Economic Turbulence

Switzerland is in talks with the U.S. to reduce a 39% tariff impacting Swiss imports. Economists predict significant job losses in industries like watches and machinery. Key discussions are led by Helene Budliger Artieda, as businesses seek solutions amid rising costs and pressure to innovate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:16 IST
Swiss Industries on Edge: Tariffs Stir Economic Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland is actively negotiating with the United States to discuss potential reductions in the 39% tariffs imposed on its imports, according to the Swiss government. Economists have warned that such tariffs could result in significant job losses across various Swiss industries.

Leading the charge for negotiations is Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). Despite a previous Swiss delegation to Washington, which included President Karin Keller-Sutter, failing to secure a reduction, discussions are ongoing. SECO refrained from detailing potential concessions offered by Switzerland.

Economist Hans Gersbach of the KOF Economic Institute has projected that job losses could range between 7,500 to 15,000, predominantly affecting sectors such as watches, machinery, and precision instruments. Meanwhile, Swiss companies are contemplating operational shifts to locations with lower tariffs and are focusing on innovation to cope with the mounting pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025