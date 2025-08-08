Left Menu

Voltas Faces Chilling Setback: Profits Plunge Amid Unseasonal Weather

Voltas Ltd reported a significant 58% drop in net profit for the June quarter due to unseasonal weather affecting the cooling business. Revenue decreased 20.22% as early monsoons shortened the peak selling season. The company's operational efficiency was challenged, but projects remain on track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:28 IST
Voltas Faces Chilling Setback: Profits Plunge Amid Unseasonal Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voltas Ltd, a major player in the air-conditioning and engineering services sector, announced a steep decline in profits for the June quarter, attributed to unseasonal weather. The company's net profit plunged by 58% to Rs 140.61 crore, adversely affected by early monsoons and unpredictable weather patterns.

The Tata Group firm witnessed a 20.22% drop in revenue, bringing it down to Rs 3,912.29 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 4,903.91 crore during the same period. Voltas cited the delayed onset of summer and mild temperatures as factors leading to a decreased demand for cooling products, particularly air conditioners.

To counteract the diminished sales, Voltas heightened promotional activities to boost secondary sales, but this applied pressure on profit margins. Despite these challenges, Voltas reported continued stability in its domestic and international project executions, maintaining operational efficiency through strategic cost controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025