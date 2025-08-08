Left Menu

RHI Magnesita India's Resilient Performance Despite Net Profit Dip

RHI Magnesita India's Q1 FY26 net profit dropped to Rs 35.26 crore due to higher expenses. However, income rose by 9% to Rs 961.42 crore, fueled by increased shipment volumes. The company remains confident in its market position and growth strategies despite competitive pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:35 IST
RHI Magnesita India reported a significant drop in its net profit for the June quarter of FY26, falling to Rs 35.26 crore due to increased expenses.

The leading player in the refractory sector had previously reported a net profit of Rs 72.88 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a recent exchange filing.

Despite the profits decline, the company's income rose by over 9%, reaching Rs 961.42 crore, driven by a spike in shipment volumes. Total expenses surged to Rs 913.49 crore, prompted largely by the costs of materials, which increased to Rs 400.89 crore. Parmod Sagar, the Chairman and CEO, emphasized the company's resilience and confident market positioning, aiming for growth and improved productivity amidst competitive challenges.

