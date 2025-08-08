Left Menu

India's Road Revolution: Gadkari Sets Ambitious Highway Goals

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announces plans to boost highway construction to 100 km/day. Addressing challenges, he defends E20 ethanol blend against critiques, highlighting its benefits. Aiming for India's automobile industry to top global rankings, Gadkari foresees reduced logistics costs and EV price competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:20 IST
India's Road Revolution: Gadkari Sets Ambitious Highway Goals
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious announcement, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed plans to ramp up highway construction to an unprecedented 100 kilometers per day. Currently, the rate stands at 38 km/day. Gadkari, addressing an audience at the Business Today India@100 event, emphasized the significant boost in highway project funding.

Countering critiques regarding ethanol blending, particularly E20, Gadkari dismissed claims of adverse effects on vehicles. He identified lobbying from the petroleum sector as a barrier and mentioned ongoing evaluations by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). With India's dependency on foreign oil, ethanol, derived from agricultural products, presents a viable alternative.

Furthermore, Gadkari outlined a future where India's automobile industry emerges as a global leader. Projections include reducing EV costs below petrol vehicles soon and lowering India's logistical expenses. The current comparison shows India's logistics are costlier than China's but less than Europe and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025