Himachal Pradesh Transport Department's Record Revenue Triumph

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Transport has hit a new high, generating Rs 1,236.53 crore in revenue over the past 16 months, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The achievements were noted during his statement on Friday, highlighting significant contributions to the state's economic growth.

Agnihotri underscored the department's focus on transparency and technical advancements in tax collection and public service digitalisation. He emphasized that the revenue gains result from robust policy execution and the dedicated efforts of the administrative workforce.

During the fiscal year 2024-25, the department reported earnings of Rs 912.18 crore, followed by Rs 324.35 crore in the initial months of 2025-26. The introduction of reforms and enhanced departmental systems have significantly curbed fraudulent activities, offering citizens more accessible services.

