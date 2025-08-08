Global Merchandise Trade Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariffs

Global merchandise trade is anticipated to increase by 0.9% this year, influenced by the U.S. frontloading imports due to extensive tariffs under President Trump's administration, according to a World Trade Organization (WTO) report.

The WTO warns of higher tariffs affecting trade, predicting a drop in next year's trade volume growth to 1.8% from an initially projected 2.5%.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlights the continuing impact of tariff-related uncertainty on business confidence, investment, and supply chains, emphasizing its disruptive nature in the global trading environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)