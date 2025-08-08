UN Security Council Convenes for Urgent Middle East Discussions

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday, as tensions rise in the Middle East. This development follows Israel's security cabinet approving a strategic plan to assert control over Gaza City.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, the permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, announced on Friday that multiple countries pushed for this session. He expressed concerns over Israel's aggressive intentions in the region, which prompted the diplomatic community to seek immediate discourse.

The session is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Saturday, highlighting the urgency for international intervention and discussion related to ongoing conflicts and geopolitical strategies in the Middle East.

