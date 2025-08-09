Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes and Apple's Major Investment

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, led by technology shares such as Apple, which climbed 4.6% after announcing a $100 billion U.S. investment. Optimism over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts further boosted markets. Gilead Sciences' raised financial outlook also contributed to gains, while tariff dynamics and U.S.-India relations remained focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:14 IST
In an optimistic turn of events, U.S. stocks experienced gains on Friday, propelled notably by a surge in technology shares including a significant 4.6% uptick in Apple stocks. This positivity in the market is linked to investor anticipation of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

Earlier, President Trump announced Apple's additional $100 billion investment plan in the U.S., leading to its commitment reaching $600 billion over the next four years. Consequently, the S&P 500 technology index observed a positive movement, climbing 1.3%.

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences saw an 8.1% increase in its shares after adjusting its financial outlook positively for the year. Traders are currently assessing Trump's recent pick for a Federal Reserve governor amidst ongoing tariff negotiations and scrutinizing U.S.-India trade dynamics, signaling a fluctuating economic landscape.

