Tech Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes and Apple's Major Investment

In an optimistic turn of events, U.S. stocks experienced gains on Friday, propelled notably by a surge in technology shares including a significant 4.6% uptick in Apple stocks. This positivity in the market is linked to investor anticipation of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

Earlier, President Trump announced Apple's additional $100 billion investment plan in the U.S., leading to its commitment reaching $600 billion over the next four years. Consequently, the S&P 500 technology index observed a positive movement, climbing 1.3%.

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences saw an 8.1% increase in its shares after adjusting its financial outlook positively for the year. Traders are currently assessing Trump's recent pick for a Federal Reserve governor amidst ongoing tariff negotiations and scrutinizing U.S.-India trade dynamics, signaling a fluctuating economic landscape.

