Stock Market Under Pressure: Inflation Trends Could Trigger Pullback

The upcoming U.S. inflation data is set to test the resilience of the stock market's recent rally, stirring concerns among investors about a potential pullback. The S&P 500 has surged more than 8% this year with values reaching historic levels, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has also recorded a new peak.

Strategists from major financial firms warn that the market's recent ascent may not be sustainable, as stocks face a seasonally challenging period. Key data on the consumer price index due Tuesday could significantly influence investor sentiment, with higher-than-expected inflation possibly affecting the likelihood of interest rate reductions.

The S&P 500 has risen 28% from its April low, driven by diminishing fears of a tariff-related recession. However, August and September have traditionally been difficult months for the index. While some strategists remain optimistic about long-term prospects, immediate fluctuations in inflation and interest rates could destabilize the market.