Gurugram Traffic Police and Zypp Electric Unite for 'Green Hai Toh Zypp Hai' Campaign

In a landmark collaboration, Zypp Electric has teamed up with the Gurugram Traffic Police to launch the 'Green Hai Toh Zypp Hai' campaign, focusing on sustainable and safe urban mobility through electric vehicles.

The initiative, celebrated with an EV awareness rally, emphasizes the necessity for cleaner transportation solutions and road safety. Key elements include structured training for Zypp delivery partners to foster adherence to traffic rules.

Coinciding with Zypp Electric's Foundation Day, the campaign highlights the company's achievements in green logistics, with plans to expand its EV fleet across major Indian cities, reinforcing its commitment to a carbon-free future.

