Train Derailment Disrupts Major Routes in Jharkhand

In the early hours of Saturday, over 20 wagons belonging to two goods trains derailed near Chandil station in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand, causing significant disruption to the train services between the Chandil-Tatanagar section of the South Eastern Railway, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported following the derailment, said Vikash Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division). Train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil have been severely affected. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with further details expected shortly.

Several key trains, including the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, Tata-Katihar Express, and others, face cancellations or diversions. Notably, the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Purushottam Express have been rerouted. The LTT-Howrah Express, stranded between Chandil and Kandra, will be short-terminated and diverted, railway officials said.

