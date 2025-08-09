India Asserts Independence Amid US Trade Tensions
Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasized that India will not compromise on its strategic interests and energy security despite escalating US trade tensions. Defending India's position, Naidu highlighted the country's economic growth and contribution to global GDP, while questioning the fairness of selective US tariffs.
- Country:
- India
India remains steadfast in protecting its strategic and national interests in the face of escalating trade tensions with the United States, said former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. He emphasized that India will firmly uphold its energy security, resisting external pressures.
Naidu's statements were prompted by US President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Indian goods, despite India's significant economic growth. He pointed out India's fast growth and global recognition, asserting that the nation is independently advancing its economy.
While defending India's sovereign position, Naidu criticized the fairness of the US's selective tariffs, especially given the US and EU's continued imports from other countries like Russia. He underscored India's commitment to cooperation and mutual respect in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: Tariffs and Tech Earnings Could Shake Up U.S. Stock Calm
U.S.-China Trade Truce Talks: Tariffs, Tensions, and Future Deals
Heritage Conservation: A Moral and Strategic Investment for Economic Growth
China-US Trade Talks: A Step Towards Taming Tariffs?
K-Beauty Panic: How Tariffs Could Disrupt South Korean Cosmetics Invasion