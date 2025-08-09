India Asserts Independence Amid US Trade Tensions

India remains steadfast in protecting its strategic and national interests in the face of escalating trade tensions with the United States, said former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. He emphasized that India will firmly uphold its energy security, resisting external pressures.

Naidu's statements were prompted by US President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Indian goods, despite India's significant economic growth. He pointed out India's fast growth and global recognition, asserting that the nation is independently advancing its economy.

While defending India's sovereign position, Naidu criticized the fairness of the US's selective tariffs, especially given the US and EU's continued imports from other countries like Russia. He underscored India's commitment to cooperation and mutual respect in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)