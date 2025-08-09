Delhi Metro Hits Record Ridership: A Sign of Growing Trust
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) set a new record for daily ridership with 81.87 lakh passengers on August 8. In response to the Raksha Bandhan festive rush, the DMRC added 92 extra trips on August 8 and plans 455 more on August 9, highlighting the Metro's increasing reliability.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) achieved a historic milestone on August 8, setting a new daily ridership record with 81.87 lakh passenger journeys across its network.
Previously, the record stood at 78.67 lakh journeys on November 18, 2024. Other notable ridership days include August 20, 2024, with 77.48 lakh journeys, and February 13, 2024, with 71.09 lakh journeys, according to DMRC officials.
In anticipation of the Raksha Bandhan festive rush, DMRC operated 92 additional services on August 8 and has scheduled 455 more trips on August 9, aiming to accommodate increased demand. A DMRC official noted that these figures demonstrate a growing trust in the Metro's reliability and seamless connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region.
