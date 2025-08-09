Left Menu

Delhi Metro Hits Record Ridership: A Sign of Growing Trust

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) set a new record for daily ridership with 81.87 lakh passengers on August 8. In response to the Raksha Bandhan festive rush, the DMRC added 92 extra trips on August 8 and plans 455 more on August 9, highlighting the Metro's increasing reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:03 IST
Delhi Metro Hits Record Ridership: A Sign of Growing Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) achieved a historic milestone on August 8, setting a new daily ridership record with 81.87 lakh passenger journeys across its network.

Previously, the record stood at 78.67 lakh journeys on November 18, 2024. Other notable ridership days include August 20, 2024, with 77.48 lakh journeys, and February 13, 2024, with 71.09 lakh journeys, according to DMRC officials.

In anticipation of the Raksha Bandhan festive rush, DMRC operated 92 additional services on August 8 and has scheduled 455 more trips on August 9, aiming to accommodate increased demand. A DMRC official noted that these figures demonstrate a growing trust in the Metro's reliability and seamless connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025