Left Menu

India's Shrimp Export Crisis: Navigating Tariff Turbulence

The Seafood Export Association of India is seeking emergency financial support from the government due to US tariffs on shrimp exports, which have risen to 50%, affecting $2 billion worth of trade. Increased tariffs threaten to decrease competitiveness and market share against rival exporters like China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:05 IST
India's Shrimp Export Crisis: Navigating Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to soften the economic blow, the Seafood Export Association of India has urgently appealed to the ministries of commerce and finance for emergency financial assistance. Traditionally a powerhouse within the agricultural export sector, the shrimp industry currently finds itself in precarious waters as US tariffs have surged to 50%, potentially disrupting $2 billion worth of shrimp exports.

K N Raghavan, Secretary General of the Association, expressed grave concern, noting the increased tariffs render Indian seafood significantly less competitive against exports from countries like China, Vietnam, and Thailand, which still benefit from lower duties of 20-30%. Raghavan indicated that competitors might seize the opportunity to lower their prices and dominate the market, while Indian exporters face the looming threat of additional penalties for contract breaches.

Moreover, the Association has requested a 30% increment in working capital through soft loans supported by interest subvention and a 240-day moratorium for pre- and post-packaging operations. With the risk of losing significant US market share, Raghavan emphasized the urgent need to explore alternative export markets. However, he cautioned that these efforts, including the recent trade deal with the UK, will take time to yield tangible results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025