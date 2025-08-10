Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara 'Phantom Blaq' Celebrates Decade of NEXA Excellence

In celebration of a decade of the NEXA channel, Maruti Suzuki India has introduced a limited-edition Grand Vitara model, aptly named 'Phantom Blaq'. This exclusive release is designed to encapsulate rarity and luxury, with distinct matte finishes and bespoke features aimed at providing a premium experience.

Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, describes the 'Phantom Blaq' as a masterpiece of design, inviting potential buyers to see for themselves at local NEXA showrooms. Equipped with a state-of-the-art 22.86 cm SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, the vehicle offers features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing connectivity and user experience.

Safety has taken a forefront in this release. The inclusion of a robust six-airbag system represents a significant milestone for Maruti, as the automaker strives to heighten safety perceptions. Despite stagnant sales, a promising monsoon and upcoming festive season are anticipated to drive sales recovery, Banerjee expressed, remaining optimistic about the market outlook.

