Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara 'Phantom Blaq' Celebrates Decade of NEXA Excellence

Maruti Suzuki India marks the 10th anniversary of its NEXA channel with a limited-edition Grand Vitara 'Phantom Blaq'. Featuring luxury and advanced tech, the model aims to redefine the premium SUV experience and strengthen Maruti's safety standards with new features amid challenging market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:12 IST
Limited-edition Grand Vitara 'Phantom Blaq' (Image: Maruti Suzuki India Limited). Image Credit: ANI
In celebration of a decade of the NEXA channel, Maruti Suzuki India has introduced a limited-edition Grand Vitara model, aptly named 'Phantom Blaq'. This exclusive release is designed to encapsulate rarity and luxury, with distinct matte finishes and bespoke features aimed at providing a premium experience.

Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, describes the 'Phantom Blaq' as a masterpiece of design, inviting potential buyers to see for themselves at local NEXA showrooms. Equipped with a state-of-the-art 22.86 cm SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, the vehicle offers features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing connectivity and user experience.

Safety has taken a forefront in this release. The inclusion of a robust six-airbag system represents a significant milestone for Maruti, as the automaker strives to heighten safety perceptions. Despite stagnant sales, a promising monsoon and upcoming festive season are anticipated to drive sales recovery, Banerjee expressed, remaining optimistic about the market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

