Air India Express Soars with 5 Million Seat Freedom Sale

Air India Express has announced its ambitious Freedom Sale in celebration of India's 79th Independence Anniversary, providing travelers with access to 5 million seats at competitive prices across its domestic and international routes. With fares starting at a mere Rs 1279 for domestic journeys and Rs 4279 for overseas travel, the sale symbolizes India's progressive march towards enhanced connectivity and accessibility.

Scheduled to launch exclusively on the Air India Express website and mobile app on August 10, with a wider release through major booking channels from August 11 to 15, 2025, the sale covers the bustling Indian festive calendar. Travel periods extend from August 19, 2025, to March 31, 2026, aligning with celebrations like Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, and Christmas.

With a focus on affordability and tailored experiences, Air India Express introduces Xpress Lite, a zero check-in baggage fare, alongside Xpress Value fares incorporating standard baggage allowances starting at Rs 1379 domestically. For business travelers, Xpress Biz delivers premium offerings, including enhanced seat pitches on its recently expanded fleet, coupled with notable discounts for loyalty members and exclusive deals for diverse passenger categories.

Air India Express further extends special rates to students, senior citizens, and military personnel, ensuring inclusive travel options. Its dynamic growth, featuring 116 aircraft and over 500 daily flights, seamlessly connects 38 domestic and 17 international destinations, furthering the airline's mission of bridging cultures and cities.

A national pride initiative, the 'Tales of India', adorns each aircraft with distinctive Indian textile motifs, celebrating the country's unique cultural heritage. These designs, featuring patterns such as Bandhani and Kalamkari, transform Air India Express aircraft into airborne tributes to India's enduring and evolving cultural identity.

