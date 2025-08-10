Left Menu

Air India Express Soars with 5 Million Seat Freedom Sale

Air India Express launches its Freedom Sale, offering 5 million seats at reduced prices starting from Rs 1279 domestically and Rs 4279 internationally. The sale will be available from August 11-15, 2025, valid for travel until March 2026. Xpress Lite and Xpress Biz cater to diverse travel needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:50 IST
Air India Express Soars with 5 Million Seat Freedom Sale
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express has announced its ambitious Freedom Sale in celebration of India's 79th Independence Anniversary, providing travelers with access to 5 million seats at competitive prices across its domestic and international routes. With fares starting at a mere Rs 1279 for domestic journeys and Rs 4279 for overseas travel, the sale symbolizes India's progressive march towards enhanced connectivity and accessibility.

Scheduled to launch exclusively on the Air India Express website and mobile app on August 10, with a wider release through major booking channels from August 11 to 15, 2025, the sale covers the bustling Indian festive calendar. Travel periods extend from August 19, 2025, to March 31, 2026, aligning with celebrations like Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, and Christmas.

With a focus on affordability and tailored experiences, Air India Express introduces Xpress Lite, a zero check-in baggage fare, alongside Xpress Value fares incorporating standard baggage allowances starting at Rs 1379 domestically. For business travelers, Xpress Biz delivers premium offerings, including enhanced seat pitches on its recently expanded fleet, coupled with notable discounts for loyalty members and exclusive deals for diverse passenger categories.

Air India Express further extends special rates to students, senior citizens, and military personnel, ensuring inclusive travel options. Its dynamic growth, featuring 116 aircraft and over 500 daily flights, seamlessly connects 38 domestic and 17 international destinations, furthering the airline's mission of bridging cultures and cities.

A national pride initiative, the 'Tales of India', adorns each aircraft with distinctive Indian textile motifs, celebrating the country's unique cultural heritage. These designs, featuring patterns such as Bandhani and Kalamkari, transform Air India Express aircraft into airborne tributes to India's enduring and evolving cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025