Anish Shah: The CEO Who Values 'No' as a Gift

In a revealing interview, Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah discusses his leadership philosophy that prizes constructive dissent. Shah recounts an early career-defining moment when he opposed a board proposal, which was ultimately rejected, highlighting the company's culture of openness.

Shah, known as a 'people's CEO', attributes his success to an environment that values employees' opinions, regardless of their rank. He credits Group Chairman Anand Mahindra for fostering this inclusive atmosphere, which empowers leaders at all levels to innovate and express themselves freely.

The CEO stresses that effective leadership is not about wielding power but inspiring others to engage willingly. He applauds Anand Mahindra for stepping aside to let professionals lead, a move that Shah believes has been crucial in Mahindra Group's ongoing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)