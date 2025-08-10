Tragedy on Beawar-Jodhpur Highway: Fatal Bus Accident Highlights Road Safety Concerns
A fatal bus accident on the Beawar-Jodhpur highway resulted in one death and several injuries after a tyre burst caused the bus to overturn. A woman and child lost arms. Witnesses helped rescue trapped passengers. Authorities suspect a road engineering defect amid ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on the Beawar-Jodhpur highway when a private bus overturned due to a tyre burst, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The accident, which occurred on Sunday morning, claimed the life of a man named Moda, age 45, while a woman and a child suffered severe injuries, losing an arm each.
Thanks to the swift action of bystanders, many passengers were rescued from the overturned vehicle. The injured individuals were promptly transported to Amrit Kaur Hospital in Bewar for medical attention. The police have taken the bus driver and conductor into custody, and the vehicle has been impounded as part of the ongoing investigation.
Authorities are probing into the accident's cause, with preliminary findings pointing to a potential road engineering defect. This marks the third such accident on the Beawar-Jodhpur highway within a week, raising significant concerns over road safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
