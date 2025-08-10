Cement Mixer Mishap Disrupts Traffic on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

A cement mixer carrying 15 tonnes of concrete overturned on the Nashik-Mumbai highway on Sunday, severely disrupting traffic flow for approximately two hours. Fortunately, no injuries occurred, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

The incident happened while the vehicle was traveling from Anjurgaon in Bhiwandi to Ghodbunder Road in Thane city at 11:12 a.m. The driver apparently lost control, causing the mixer to hit a road divider before overturning, officials reported.

Fuel spillage was also noted on the highway as a result of the accident. Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the disaster management cell, along with traffic police and fire brigade teams, arrived promptly on the scene. The cement mixer was eventually moved to the roadside using a crane, and soil was spread to absorb the spill, allowing traffic to resume normal flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)