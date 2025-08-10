Vande Bharat Train Links Holy Towns, Boosts Punjab Rail Infrastructure
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu praised the launch of Vande Bharat trains, linking holy towns Katra and Amritsar, enhancing travel and tourism in Punjab. Other initiatives include new railway projects, improved rail connectivity, and station redevelopment, heralding a major rail infrastructure transformation for the state.
In a transformative move for Punjab's rail infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the introduction of a Vande Bharat train connecting Katra and Amritsar.
This launch marks a significant milestone, facilitating spiritual journeys for devotees, while simultaneously enhancing tourism and trade between the towns. The Vande Bharat's modern, comfortable travel experience is expected to benefit passengers throughout the region, including those from Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Beas.
Prime Minister Modi flagged off additional Vande Bharat trains across India. Additionally, Bittu announced upcoming transformative railway projects in Punjab, focusing on new rail lines, connectivity improvements, and station redevelopment, indicating a dynamic future for the state's rail transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
