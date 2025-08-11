Pioneering Future: BSNL Teams Up with Global Telecom Titans for Youth Training
BSNL has partnered with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to train Indian youth in 5G and AI innovations. The collaboration will take place at the BRBRAITT in Jabalpur, aiming to empower 2,000 students annually and strengthen India's digital infrastructure and leadership in technology.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) joined forces with global telecom giants Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia on Monday to provide advanced training to Indian youth in groundbreaking technologies including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. The initiative was officiated by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, reflecting a significant stride towards India's digital advancement and self-sufficiency, or 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'
The ambitious training programs will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) located in Jabalpur. This initiative aims to produce globally competitive professionals to drive India towards a sophisticated, tech-powered future. BSNL's partnership with these industry frontrunners offers students access to cutting-edge labs and practical learning scenarios.
With the goal of training approximately 2,000 students annually, BRBRAITT is poised to become a cornerstone in India's telecom education sector. Union Minister Scindia lauded the collaboration, emphasizing that it heralds a new era for Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and the nation. The minister underscored the importance of nurturing Indian talent, positioning them at the forefront of global research and innovation, with a nod to fostering leadership through both technical training and team-building exercises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
