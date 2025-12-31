Left Menu

India to Enact Strict Law Against Spurious Seeds & Pesticides

The Indian government plans to implement a tough new law aimed at curbing the sale of fake seeds and pesticides. Companies will be held responsible for compensation in crop failures due to substandard products. Additional funds and reforms announced for Maharashtra's agriculture sector aim to modernize and strengthen it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is gearing up to introduce a stringent law to combat the sale of counterfeit seeds and pesticides, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced. This legislation will hold companies accountable for crop damages due to substandard products, requiring them to compensate farmers fully when crop failures occur.

During the 'Shetkari Samvad' event in Maharashtra, Chouhan emphasized that the proposed Seed and Pesticide Law will include provisions for both penal and criminal action against culpable companies and individuals. Additionally, he revealed the release of Rs 367 crore to support Maharashtra's agriculture under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Furthermore, Chouhan outlined plans for modernizing agricultural education and establishing a reliable organic farming certification system. He also declared that the Maharashtra government has delivered Rs 862 crore to assist flood-affected farmers, ensuring transparent and efficient distribution of subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

