India to Enact Strict Law Against Spurious Seeds & Pesticides

The Indian government is gearing up to introduce a stringent law to combat the sale of counterfeit seeds and pesticides, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced. This legislation will hold companies accountable for crop damages due to substandard products, requiring them to compensate farmers fully when crop failures occur.

During the 'Shetkari Samvad' event in Maharashtra, Chouhan emphasized that the proposed Seed and Pesticide Law will include provisions for both penal and criminal action against culpable companies and individuals. Additionally, he revealed the release of Rs 367 crore to support Maharashtra's agriculture under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Furthermore, Chouhan outlined plans for modernizing agricultural education and establishing a reliable organic farming certification system. He also declared that the Maharashtra government has delivered Rs 862 crore to assist flood-affected farmers, ensuring transparent and efficient distribution of subsidies.

