Patel Engineering's Profit Soars with Stellar Fiscal Performance

Patel Engineering, a leading infrastructure development firm, has announced a remarkable 56% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 75 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 48 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. This impressive growth is attributed to a 12% surge in operational revenues.

The Mumbai-based company successfully reduced its total debt from Rs 1,603 crore at the end of March 2025 to Rs 1,527 crore by June 30, 2025. The company's management highlights their operational efficiency and execution prowess, backed by a history of completing over 350 high-profile projects.

Boosting its fiscal standing, Patel Engineering secured orders worth Rs 2,250 crore during the quarter, elevating its order book to a robust Rs 16,285 crore. Notably, a Rs 240 crore contract from NHPC for the Teesta-V project in Sikkim exemplifies its strong foothold in the hydropower and tunneling sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)