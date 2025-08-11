Left Menu

Railway Safety Lapses Revealed: Lessons from Delhi Metro Incident

A tragic incident at Inderlok metro station highlighted severe safety lapses. A passenger's entangled water bottle led to her death, prompting a detailed investigation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The report urges improvements in safety protocols, technological upgrades, and comprehensive awareness campaigns to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:52 IST
The Commissioner of Railway Safety's investigation report reveals alarming safety lapses in the Delhi Metro operations, after a passenger's death at Inderlok station. On December 14, 2023, a tragic incident occurred when a female passenger's water bottle became entangled at the train door, leading to her being dragged along the platform.

The probe highlights lapses in safety protocols and technology, faulting Standard Operating Procedures and inadequate safety measures. The report calls for better awareness campaigns, retrofitment of train doors with anti-drag features, and increased safety personnel. Media reports initially suggested the victim's sari was caught, but the CRS clarified the actual cause.

In response, Delhi Metro has commenced awareness drives and corrective measures, including installation of visual alarms and modifications in operating procedures. The installation of an anti-drag system has been contracted out, and improvements to CCTV systems and door chimes are underway, with commitments to enhancing safety further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

