Railway Safety Lapses Revealed: Lessons from Delhi Metro Incident

The Commissioner of Railway Safety's investigation report reveals alarming safety lapses in the Delhi Metro operations, after a passenger's death at Inderlok station. On December 14, 2023, a tragic incident occurred when a female passenger's water bottle became entangled at the train door, leading to her being dragged along the platform.

The probe highlights lapses in safety protocols and technology, faulting Standard Operating Procedures and inadequate safety measures. The report calls for better awareness campaigns, retrofitment of train doors with anti-drag features, and increased safety personnel. Media reports initially suggested the victim's sari was caught, but the CRS clarified the actual cause.

In response, Delhi Metro has commenced awareness drives and corrective measures, including installation of visual alarms and modifications in operating procedures. The installation of an anti-drag system has been contracted out, and improvements to CCTV systems and door chimes are underway, with commitments to enhancing safety further.

