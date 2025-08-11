Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh
A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday morning resulted in five fatalities and multiple injuries when a jeep collided with a motorcycle. The collision caused the jeep to overturn. The deceased were identified as Sourabh Pradhan, Pushpendra, Shubham Choudhary, Amit Choudhary, and Rahul Kevat.
