Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a collision between a jeep and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district resulted in five fatalities, police reported. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. near Benila village.

The jeep collided with a motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control. The jeep then overturned, leading to the unfortunate deaths of three motorcycle riders and two jeep occupants, according to Ramnagar police station in-charge, Sumit Kaushik.

The victims were identified as Sourabh Pradhan, Pushpendra, Shubham Choudhary, Amit Choudhary, and Rahul Kevat. Additionally, five others sustained injuries and were transferred to a hospital in Kotma town for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)