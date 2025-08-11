Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday morning resulted in five fatalities and multiple injuries when a jeep collided with a motorcycle. The collision caused the jeep to overturn. The deceased were identified as Sourabh Pradhan, Pushpendra, Shubham Choudhary, Amit Choudhary, and Rahul Kevat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anuppur | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:11 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a collision between a jeep and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district resulted in five fatalities, police reported. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. near Benila village.

The jeep collided with a motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control. The jeep then overturned, leading to the unfortunate deaths of three motorcycle riders and two jeep occupants, according to Ramnagar police station in-charge, Sumit Kaushik.

The victims were identified as Sourabh Pradhan, Pushpendra, Shubham Choudhary, Amit Choudhary, and Rahul Kevat. Additionally, five others sustained injuries and were transferred to a hospital in Kotma town for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025