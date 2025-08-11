Left Menu

BSNL Partners with Tech Giants to Propel India's Digital Skilling

BSNL has signed MoUs with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to enhance digital skills and 5G training at BRBRAITT, Jabalpur. This collaboration aims to prepare over 2,000 students annually with courses in 5G, AI/ML, and networking, boosting India's standing in global technology and innovation sectors.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has embarked on a significant initiative to enhance industry-ready manpower by forming strategic alliances with four global technology leaders: Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration, witnessed by key government figures, aims to expedite India's digital transformation while fortifying its technology skilling framework.

The strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will roll out at BSNL's training institute in Jabalpur, focusing on 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies. The initiative is part of a broader plan by the Department of Telecommunications to create a Telecom Innovation, Research, and Training Centre. Designed as a national hub for telecom talent and workforce readiness, it supports India's vision of a self-reliant economy.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded the partnerships as pivotal in shaping a skilled telecom workforce. The plan aims to train over 2,000 students annually, with initial investments surpassing Rs one crore. This initiative aligns with major national missions like Digital India and Skilling India, underlining India's ambitions to develop its youth into a globally competitive tech workforce.

