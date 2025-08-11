Left Menu

Dollar on the Rise Amid U.S.-China Tariff Deal Deadline and Inflation Report

The U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of the deadline for a U.S.-China tariff deal and a key inflation report that could influence Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. A modest hawkish repricing of Fed expectations bolstered the dollar. Trade talks and personnel moves at the Fed also affected markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:04 IST
Dollar on the Rise Amid U.S.-China Tariff Deal Deadline and Inflation Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar advanced modestly on Monday, just as financial markets brace for the outcome of a critical U.S.-China tariff agreement and the release of a U.S. inflation report. Both events could significantly impact Federal Reserve's interest rate policies, traders say.

Market analyst Michael Brown notes a subtle pro-dollar momentum driven by participants adjusting positions ahead of the potential market-moving CPI data. Economists expect a consistent rise in core inflation, potentially influencing imminent Fed rate cut decisions amid labor market concerns.

In the backdrop of these developments, trade negotiations between the U.S. and China remain pivotal. The impending deadline for an agreement on chip policies, crucial for technology giants like Nvidia and AMD, continues to capture market attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025