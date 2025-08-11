Left Menu

Afcom's Impressive Profit Surge

Chennai-based logistics company Afcom reported a significant increase in net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 27 crore. This growth was supported by increased revenues, with total income more than doubling from the same period last year to Rs 118.89 crore. The company's network utilization was strong at 84%.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:17 IST
Chennai's Afcom, a key player in the logistics sector, announced a notable surge in its net profit for the June quarter, recording Rs 27 crore, a marked improvement from the Rs 62 lakh achieved in the previous year. This growth highlights an era of enhanced revenues for the company.

Afcom's total income for the quarter surged to Rs 118.89 crore, significantly up from Rs 39.88 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This increase showcases the company's robust operational capabilities and strategic positioning within the industry.

According to CMD C Deepak Parasuraman, the company maintained a network utilization rate of approximately 84% in Q1, underscoring Afcom's dedication to operational efficiency and market adaptability.

