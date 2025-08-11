Afcom's Impressive Profit Surge

Chennai's Afcom, a key player in the logistics sector, announced a notable surge in its net profit for the June quarter, recording Rs 27 crore, a marked improvement from the Rs 62 lakh achieved in the previous year. This growth highlights an era of enhanced revenues for the company.

Afcom's total income for the quarter surged to Rs 118.89 crore, significantly up from Rs 39.88 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This increase showcases the company's robust operational capabilities and strategic positioning within the industry.

According to CMD C Deepak Parasuraman, the company maintained a network utilization rate of approximately 84% in Q1, underscoring Afcom's dedication to operational efficiency and market adaptability.

