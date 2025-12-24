Left Menu

VELS Group Elevates Chennai with New Convention Hub

The VELS Group has inaugurated the VELS Trade & Convention Centre in Chennai, marking a key development in the city's event and entertainment landscape. This modern infrastructure, alongside VELS Film City, aims to enhance Chennai's status as a prominent hub for conventions and creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:49 IST
The VELS Group of Institutions and Companies unveiled a significant addition to Chennai's event industry with the opening of the VELS Trade & Convention Centre in Chembarambakkam. This state-of-the-art venue was inaugurated by Thiru Thangam Thennarasu and Dr. Kamal Haasan, with Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh overseeing the ceremony.

The VELS Trade & Convention Centre boasts four extensive halls, capable of accommodating large-scale events such as trade fairs, conferences, and cultural programs, with space for up to 20,000 attendees. The centre includes top-tier amenities like luxury guest accommodations, multi-cuisine dining options, and advanced security systems.

Complementing the convention centre is the VELS Film City, Tamil Nadu's sole integrated film city, providing comprehensive production facilities. These developments highlight the VELS Group's commitment to bolstering Chennai's creative and event economy, positioning the city as a leading destination for film and event productions.

