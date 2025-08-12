Highway Infrastructure Ltd Debuts with Impressive IPO Surge
Highway Infrastructure Ltd's shares showed remarkable growth as they debuted on the stock market with a price increase of over 67% from the issue price. The Indore-based company's IPO achieved substantial success with a 300.61 times subscription, showcasing investor confidence in its tollway collection and infrastructure projects.
India
- India
Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd experienced a notable launch on the stock market, debuting with a premium exceeding 67% over the issue price of Rs 70.
The company's stock began trading at Rs 117 on the BSE and Rs 115 on the NSE, significantly surpassing initial expectations. Highway Infrastructure Ltd's IPO subscription hit an extraordinary 300.61 times on the final day of the share sale.
The Indore-based firm, known for its expertise in tollway collection and infrastructure projects, boasts a market valuation of Rs 881.02 crore. Established in 1995, the company is a key player in road and residential project construction and maintenance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
